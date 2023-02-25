"She's got literally everything" - Current WWE star claims Rhea Ripley can be the best superstar of all time

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. She entered the match at #1 and went the distance to earn a title match at the biggest show of the year.

Rhea announced that she will be challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the Premium Live Event. It will be a rematch of WrestleMania 36, where The Queen defeated Ripley in a match for the NXT Women's Championship. During this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio stated that they plan on invading SmackDown tonight.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Dominik praised Ripley and claimed there is no ceiling for the 26-year-old WWE Superstar.

"Man, there is no ceiling for [Rhea Ripley]. She's only 26. She has no ceiling. She's the best. What you see on TV is a mean Mami Rhea Ripley, right? But to us, the Judgment Day fam, she's the nicest person ever. I don't see why she shouldn't be the best ever to do it in this company. She has everything as far as physique, character, the look. She's got literally everything. So I don't see why she shouldn't be able to become a 15 or 16-time [champion]," said Dominik Mysterio. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Dominik Mysterio makes an interesting claim about WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley

Before joining The Judgment Day, Dominik was in a tag team with his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio. He eventually betrayed Rey and joined the heel faction after Rhea was able to coerce him.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 25-year-old claimed that Rhea was part of his family in WWE. Dominik added that Ripley has permission to battle members of his family whenever she wants.

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami (Rhea Ripley) step up to Solo (Sikoa), body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom. I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do." [02:53 - 03:14]

Dominik is rumored to be battling his father at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a dream match. Rey Mysterio may decide tonight is the night to confront his son when he shows up on SmackDown.

