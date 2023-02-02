"She's a menace" - Bayley's Instagram story featuring Seth Rollins amuses WWE fans amid Becky Lynch feud

The feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley took a personal turn on this week's episode of WWE RAW, with Seth Rollins being mentioned. His inclusion in it has caused quite a buzz on social media. The Role Model continues to stir the pot, much to the amusement of fans online.

The WWE Universe was left gasping when she claimed that Rollins only married Lynch "because he knocked her up" on RAW. Since then, the two have constantly tweeted at each other about The Visionary. The leader of Damage CTRL posted multiple photos of herself with the former Universal Champion.

Earlier today, she uploaded an Instagram story that featured Seth Rollins, among a few other WWE Superstars. It is a throwback photo from around 2018.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

While it's obvious that she did it to get a rise out of Becky Lynch, fans had fun thinking about the storyline implications of a potential love triangle on RAW. Several Twitter users reacted to Bayley's recent story.

Few fans hope to see the two Horsewomen face off in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania, with the winner getting Seth Rollins.

Check them out below:

iMN @ortin_1 @316REIGNS Seth In The Bank ladder match at Mania @316REIGNS Seth In The Bank ladder match at Mania https://t.co/G0YHqisJ4E

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain @316REIGNS At this rate, Bayley v. Becky best be Becky doing everything in her power to end Bayley in that cage the way she's going at her through Seth. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @316REIGNS At this rate, Bayley v. Becky best be Becky doing everything in her power to end Bayley in that cage the way she's going at her through Seth. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

john @packrunnerjess1 @316REIGNS She needs to leave the man’s man alone @316REIGNS She needs to leave the man’s man alone

Bayley will meet Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match on next week's episode of RAW in Orlando, which is where they both began their WWE journeys. The match was supposed to happen two weeks earlier at RAW XXX but had to be cut due to lack of time.

Will Seth Rollins actually get involved in Becky Lynch's WWE RAW feud with Bayley?

Chances are that The Man and The Role Model are far from finished with each other. The two could face off at the Elimination Chamber and, possibly, WrestleMania 39.

But following the reference to him, could Rollins physically become a part of this feud?

The Visionary will probably stay out of it, as he has previously said that he and his wife don't want to work together on-screen in WWE again. While they have incredible chemistry, Seth Rollins felt that he and Becky Lynch "never really vibed on screen."

Despite the former Shield member claiming he has better in-ring chemistry with Bayley, expect him to go about his business on RAW. Rollins is in the Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship.

Do you think Bayley and Becky Lynch will end up fighting over Seth Rollins? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

