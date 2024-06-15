"She's had a million opportunities" - Current star on Natalya's WWE status ahead of contract expiry

A current SmackDown star recently addressed whether WWE is overlooking Natalya Neidhart. She pointed out that The Queen of Harts has had many opportunities over the past 17 years.

Natalya joined the Stamford-based company in 2007 and made her main roster debut about a year later. She has since held the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, and Women's Tag Team Championship. Nevertheless, some fans are concerned that WWE might be "overlooking" the Canadian star, whose contract will reportedly expire soon. In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green commented on whether that is true.

The SmackDown star denied that Natalya is being "overlooked," claiming that the 42-year-old has received " a million opportunities" and has accomplished many things during her run in the company. She also stated that the former Divas Champion is a future Hall of Famer:

"[Nattie Niedhart?] Iconic. Is she overlooked in WWE? No, because she's had a million opportunities. Like, she's been doing this for 20 years. She's had every opportunity. She's held every title. She's won the Guinness Book of World Records, she has literally, she did the first match in Saudi Arabia. She did the first match on NXT Underground. Like, she's done amazing things. So, she's not overlooked because in years to come, she'll be in the Hall of Fame," she said. [4:50 - 5:15]

Matt Morgan thinks WWE should offer Natalya Neidhart a different role in the company

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed Natalya Neidhart's future. He suggested the 42-year-old stay in the Stamford-based company in a new role behind the camera.

The TNA legend stated that the former Divas Champion should lead the coaching of the Women's division in NXT:

"[I think she's gonna be running the coaching of the Women's division in NXT] And she should be. She should be doing it now. She's so good," he said.

According to the latest reports, Natalya has yet to reach an agreement to extend her contract with the Stamford-based company. It would be interesting to see what her next step would be.

What do you think of WWE's booking of Natalya? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

