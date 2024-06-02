WWE should offer top star different role, says Matt Morgan, as their contract reportedly expires in a few days

WWE could lose one of its longest-tenured female superstars on the roster in a few days, as her contract will reportedly expire this month. However, a wrestling veteran suggests she could play another role in the company in the upcoming chapter of her career.

The superstar in question is none other than The Queen of Harts Natalya. Recent reports suggested her deal was expiring later this month. Meanwhile, she has yet to sign a new one. Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes the 42-year-old will continue with WWE for the rest of her career.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion's physical condition, stating that she was in better shape than when she debuted as a rookie. Meanwhile, he pointed out that she should be running the coaching of NXT's women's division:

Trending

"[I think she's gonna be running the coaching of the Women's division in NXT] And she should be. She should be doing it now. She's so good," he said. [From 36:30 to 36:39]

Check out the video below:

Wrestling veteran recently slammed WWE's booking of Natalya

Over the past several months, Natalya has suffered many defeats on Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Main Event. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan slammed the company's booking of the 42-year-old veteran.

The former WCW star wondered why Creative continue to book Natalya to lose despite her being in shape. He claimed the company never took her seriously:

"Yeah, it was good [the match between Natalya and Iyo Sky]. Natalya is always in shape, looks good, [and] can still go, but she never wins. They never take her seriously. But I don't know why they do her like that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Natalya last competed on the May 20 episode of Main Event when she suffered another loss against Kiana James. It would be interesting to see if The Queen of Harts will re-sign with WWE.

Do you think Natalya should leave WWE after her contract expires? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

If you use any quotes from the H1 of this article, please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback