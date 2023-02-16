"She stole my f**king idea" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion sends message to Torrie Wilson

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson stole one of his ideas during her run in the Stamford-based company.

After a short stint in WCW, Wilson joined WWE in 2001. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor before getting released from her contract and retiring in May 2008. During her time in the Stamford-based company, the 47-year-old walked down to the ring holding her dog Chloe.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree revealed that before Wilson began taking Chloe out to the ring with her, he asked her to do the same. However, she refused to let him touch her dog. Despite accusing her of stealing his idea, the former Tag Team Champion sent a message to the Hall of Famer stating that he still loves her.

"So this is before she brought the dog on TV, right? She would travel with it. She would travel with that little thing, right? Now, I was like, 'hey Torrie, will you let me take you dog out?' She's like, 'no.' like, 'I'm just gonna walk it out. Like hold it and then as soon I'll just pass right over. Like, what do you think I'm gonna do, take the little f**king dog and throw it in the audience? I mean come on.' And she's like, 'no, I don't want you touching my dog.' But then she started coming out with the dog, remember? So, she stole my f**king idea. I love you Torrie. You're still my future ex-wife," [52:04 - 52:39]

Check out the entire episode of Cafe de Rene down below:

Torrie Wilson once had to make out with a co-worker in front of his spouse on SmackDown. Check out the story here.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson posted an emotional tribute to Chloe in 2020

Chloe was Torrie Wilson's dog for 17 years. Hence, the WWE Hall of Famer was very hurt when the dog died in 2020. The 47-year-old took to Instagram to post an emotional tribute to her famous dog.

In her post, Wilson stated that she sometimes felt Chloe was human. She also disclosed that the dog pulled her through some dark days.

"Today I said goodbye to my angel Chloe & words can never describe how much my heart hurts.. 17 YEARS she was my ride or die.. She has literally rode through LIFE with me. From the @wwe...traveling the world...living ALL OVER the damn place...she has no doubt seen in ALL. (If she writes a book in heaven lookout) . She seriously pulled me thru some of my darkest days & rode with me thru alllll the fun. She even made it very clear my husband was the Daddy she wanted when she clung to him more than anyone I've ever met.❤️ . I swear at times I thought she was human with the disapproving looks she gave me when I wasn't doing the right thing...but she was a rare constant that made everywhere I went feel like home," she wrote.

Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson? Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes