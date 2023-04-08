"She will do it all" - Teddy Long feels legendary superstar's WrestleMania appearance was incredible (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that he was taken away by 47-year-old Lita's performance at Showcase of the Immortals.

The Hall of Famer teamed up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to take on the Damage CTRL team. The babyfaces defeated the rookie Bayley-led stable in a fantastic contest. Not being full-time wrestlers, Lita and Stratus gave the WWE Universe unforgettable spots. The former women's champions also put over young stars such as Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY, who were their opponents.

Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine with wrestling legends Bill Apter and Mac Davis to preview WrestleMania 39.

While Davis and Apter agreed that Trish Stratus looked like 20 in her 40s, Teddy Long highly praised The Machete Girl. The former WWE manager called Lita a phenomenal worker who can do anything if given the job.

"Yes, I got a chance to see her [Trish Stratus]nand also Lita too, man! Lita is a phenomenal worker, man. You all speaking about how great that match was, right? You got some legends in that. You got Trish and Lita in there. You know Lita comes from the hardcore school. She will do it all. How can you not have a great match when you got people in there that can lead you and carry you," Teddy Long said. [8:40 - 9:02]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long was not sure if Edge would defeat Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

Before this year's Mania, the WWE Hall of Famer was completely indecisive about the Rated-R Superstar going all out against the first-ever Universal Champion.

While making predictions for WrestleMania Hollywood results, Teddy Long spoke about the culmination of the Hell in a Cell match between Balor and Edge.

During a conversation with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former WWE general manager heaped accolades on Finn Balor and Edge but eventually concluded that the match was too close to predict.

"Finn Balor, he's been on that road too, but he just doesn't have the experience that Edge has. Finn can go, so this is another one that I think is going to be too close to call too," Teddy Long asaid.

Check out the full video below:

That said, the Rated-R Superstar slayed Balor's "Demon King" inside the Hell in a Cell match, indicating their feud is far from over.

What do you think of the Women's Tag Team match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes