Sheamus reveals what he wants to do to Bron Breakker; makes a bold claim ahead of their title match

Sheamus has made a bold claim ahead of his WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Bron Breakker. The two superstars will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event

The Celtic Warrior has earned multiple shots at the Intercontinental Championship. However, it remains the only title he hasn't held throughout his illustrious WWE career. Following a victory over Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus confirmed his spot as the #1 contender for Breakker's title.

Sheamus reacted to his backstage confrontation with Breakker from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He boldly stated he would peel Breakker like an orange.

"gonna peel mr tango like an 🍊 #snme," wrote Sheamus

Check out a screengrab of Sheamus' Instagram comment:

Sheamus opened up about his wish to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker

Sheamus wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and break the curse of not holding the title.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show appearance, Sheamus said:

"It definitely feels like a curse at this stage, but one I want to break at Saturday Night's Main Event. I'll do everything I can to break it, to become WWE's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam champion... That's where I want to be, man. That's my goal. It's been my goal for five years to hold that title, and I keep coming really, really close, whether it's singles matches with Gunther, triple threats with Drew in there, and the triple threat at Survivor Series. I've come so close every single time,"

Bron Breakker is currently in his second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Jey Uso to regain the title he initially lost to the OG Bloodline member.

The reigning champion has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, including a Triple Threat Match against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

