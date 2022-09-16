Former WWE Champion continues online beef with AEW wrestler MJF

Former WWE Champion Sheamus and AEW Star MJF continue to wrestle each other on social media.

It all started when the Irish-born wrestler replied to Happy Corbin's tweet with a comment saying, "Real heels wear scarfs." AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman took offense to this and began to take shots at the former WWE Champion.

In their latest exchange, Sheamus pointed out that multi-time world champion Chris Jericho also wore a scarf during his WWE run.

MJF replied to the tweet by saying that he is waiting for Happy Corbin to beat him up. Sheamus gave a whimsical reply to the AEW Star.

"Yes you were def referring to a guy who wore a scarf back in 2016. Ya Got me. Can’t wait for my boy @BaronCorbinWWE to end you," the Long Islander tweeted.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



Can’t wait for my boy @WWESheamus Yes you were def referring to a guy who wore a scarf back in 2016. Ya Got me.Can’t wait for my boy @BaronCorbinWWE to end you. @WWESheamus Yes you were def referring to a guy who wore a scarf back in 2016. Ya Got me. Can’t wait for my boy @BaronCorbinWWE to end you.

Wrestling world joins in on the beef between Sheamus and MJF

Wrestling World was excited to see the top talents of AEW and WWE taking shots at each other.

Judging from the replies, it can be said that fans enjoyed all the drama.

Fans wanted to see the two wrestlers settle things inside the squared circle.

Some also eluded to MJF signing with WWE after his AEW contract expires.

Deep MUKHERJEE @DeepMUK539572 @The_MJF @WWESheamus ..... 2024 will be a hell of a year @BaronCorbinWWE Lol mjf killed shemus..... 2024 will be a hell of a year @The_MJF @WWESheamus @BaronCorbinWWE Lol mjf killed shemus 😆..... 2024 will be a hell of a year

Some fans of the former WWE Champion suggested that the best way to troll the AEW star would be to show up on SmackDown wearing a scarf.

GremLyn @L_DP_Taylor @WWESheamus @The_MJF @BaronCorbinWWE Sheamus about to walk on Smackdown in a handmade scarf so long, it looks like something out of Dr. Seuss @WWESheamus @The_MJF @BaronCorbinWWE Sheamus about to walk on Smackdown in a handmade scarf so long, it looks like something out of Dr. Seuss

Of course, people also saw the humor in this.

The Salt of the Earth has never been private about the expiration of his contract with the company. He has also been teasing that he will sign with WWE after. We will have to wait and see if he indeed signs with Triple H's company.

The AEW star also made headlines recently after getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend Naomi.

Would you be interested in seeing Sheamus and the AEW Star wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali