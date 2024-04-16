Sheamus drops major tease ahead of WWE RAW return

Sheamus has dropped a major tease on social media ahead of his highly-anticipated return to WWE television tonight on RAW.

The veteran has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge on the August 18 edition of SmackDown. It was Edge's final match in the promotion, and he now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. Sheamus was the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction at the time but the group has been disbanded.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Montreal, Sheamus took to his official X account to share a major tease. It appears that the veteran could be returning to his Celtic Warrior gimmick, as seen in his post below.

WWE RAW star reveals Sheamus' weakness

Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther revealed what he perceived to be Sheamus' weakness following their rivalry.

Gunther had a historic 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion but was dethroned by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Zayn will attempt to defend the title tonight in his hometown of Montreal against Chad Gable.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam 2023, The Ring General claimed The Celtic Warrior's only weakness was his mind. Gunther added that the 46-year-old has a "soft heart" and isn't focused on accomplishing his goals.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. His weakness is up here (his mind) and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," said Gunther. [From 03:18 - 04:06]

Sheamus has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar but has never been able to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the veteran following his return later tonight on WWE RAW.

