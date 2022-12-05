Sheamus hopes two Bloodline members don't "choke" on his presents

WWE Superstar Sheamus hopes that The Usos don't "choke" on his Christmas presents.

The Brawling Brutes have been engaged in a heated rivalry for the past several weeks since The Bloodline tried to break The Celtic Warrior's hand. It seemed to get started when fans thought the rivalry would end at Survivor Series WarGames.

A couple of weeks ago, on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus teamed up to defeat The Usos to win the advantage for the WarGames match. This past week on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion attacked The Usos backstage and informed them that he and McIntyre would challenge them for the Tag Team Titles the following week on SmackDown.

Given that it was Christmas time, The Celtic Warrior went shopping and bought some presents for his rivals. He considers these gifts too advanced for The Usos.

"Christmas presents for @WWEUsos sorted. Shop assistant said these might be a wee advanced.. i’d be happy if they can open the boxes & not choke."

Sheamus @WWESheamus #thedumbline #tooucey Christmas presents for @WWEUsos sorted. Shop assistant said these might be a wee advanced.. i’d be happy if they can open the boxes & not choke. #lego Christmas presents for @WWEUsos sorted. Shop assistant said these might be a wee advanced.. i’d be happy if they can open the boxes & not choke. #lego #thedumbline #tooucey https://t.co/tCvbVBztXy

Sheamus treats every match like it's WrestleMania

Sheamus has suddenly experienced a resurgence in his career. It all started when he challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. The two men put on an instant class that received a standing ovation.

The Irish Superstar recently stated on SHAK Wrestling that he tries to treat every match like it's WrestleMania.

"So my mentality is to treat every match as possible, given the time and given the segment and given where it is, but try and make every match you do like a WrestleMania moment or a WrestleMania match. I can’t go out there and half-a** anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I wanna go out there and put on banger after banger after banger. I wanna raise everybody."

Sheamus will challenge The Usos next week for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Usos have been tag champs for over 500 days, so it will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior can dethrone them.

What do you make of the Celtic Warrior's presents for The Usos? Let us know in the comments section.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes