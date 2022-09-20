"I think that it will be massive" - Sheamus discloses what he wants to bring back to WWE

During a recent interview, former WWE Champion Sheamus disclosed that he has been pushing to get his old entrance theme back.

The Celtic Warrior has been on one of the best runs of his WWE career lately but still believes something is missing.

The former World Heavyweight champion battled Gunther at Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship in a match that received rave reviews. Gunther and Sheamus went to war at the Principality Stadium, and The Ring General emerged victorious.

Despite the loss, Sheamus still received a standing ovation from the crowd after the match.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes, The Celtic Warrior disclosed that he has been pushing to get his old 'Written In My Face' theme back. Drew McIntyre played his old 'Broken Dreams' theme at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Sheamus said he hasn't given up on bringing the song back.

“I definitely would love to bring that song back. Before, I know, it was stopped, they weren’t gonna let me have it. It’s amazing what a song can do or an entrance music can do to bring people back in with that nostalgia. I definitely will keep pushing to have that song back, and it’s something that I haven’t given up on. But I think there’ll be a time and place for that to come back. I think that it will be massive and I’ll be buzzing off it too because like that just brings back so many memories of the beginning of my career and for fans too as well,” said Sheamus. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Sheamus on WWE declining to use the theme in the past

The 44-year-old explained that he wanted to bring the theme song back in 2020 but the company opted not to do so. Sheamus missed months of action due to a neck injury and returned without the giant mohawk that started the "you look stupid!" chants from the WWE Universe.

The Celtic Warrior said that while WWE turned it down at the time, he still believes it will be awesome when the theme finally returns.

“It’s a song that I like, it’s just you know it’s part of my entrance. I wanted to bring it back when I came back and when I brought the old look back. So the reason I wanted to change the music when I had the Mohawk is just a completely different look, kind of different character and then when I came back the idea was to bring back the old music back, but some things you can get by, some things get knocked back. But I haven’t given up hope. I think when that happens, it will happen, I think it will be awesome,” Sheamus added.

Sheamus is currently the leader of the Brawling Brutes faction on WWE SmackDown.

Ridge Holland and Butch won a Fatal 4-Way on last week's episode of SmackDown to become #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus gets another shot at Gunther in the near future.

