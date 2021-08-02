"I can skin them alive in that ring" - WWE RAW star on John Cena and The Rock

Sheamus is keen to prove that he is a better WWE Superstar than returning legends like John Cena and The Rock.

Cena and The Rock both became Hollywood megastars after ending their full-time WWE careers to focus on acting. While Cena is currently preparing to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam, The Rock’s in-ring return has also been heavily speculated.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Sheamus claimed to be better than Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Discussing Cena and The Rock, the Irishman added that he could “skin them alive” in a WWE ring if given the opportunity.

“I’m constantly gonna go out there and prove that I’m better than everybody else, whether it’s John Cena coming back or even The Rock coming back,” Sheamus said. “I just want an opportunity to show them [fans] that I can skin them [everyone in WWE, including Cena and The Rock] alive in that ring, and I know I can. And it’s just the confidence over the last couple of years of me being able to relax in my own skin, drop my ego, not worry about what other people are thinking, not overthink stuff.”

While Roman Reigns vs. John Cena has already been announced, Sheamus’ SummerSlam opponent is still uncertain. The 43-year-old lost against Damian Priest on last week’s RAW, which means Priest could be next in line for a United States Championship opportunity.

John Cena and The Rock’s WWE returns

The Rock defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 28

After over a year away from WWE, John Cena has received overwhelmingly positive crowd reactions ahead of his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. A decade ago, The Rock found himself in a similar position when he took a break from his filming schedule to return to WWE.

Cena and The Rock faced each other in back-to-back WrestleMania main events, with The Rock winning at WrestleMania 28 and Cena winning at WrestleMania 29.

The Rock’s WWE return date has not yet been announced. However, the man himself revealed in 2020 that he would be prepared to face Roman Reigns if he ever makes an in-ring comeback.

