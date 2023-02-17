Sheamus sends emphatic warning to his opponents ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champions Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been on the receiving end of several beatings at the hands of the Viking Raiders in recent weeks.

On the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown, both teams are set to collide in a match for the first time ever. This also marks Erik and Ivar's first major contest since returning from their hiatus.

While it remains unclear where Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be by the time WrestleMania arrives, for now, they have formed an alliance and indulged in a grudge feud with the heel faction. Ahead of their tag team match on the blue brand, The Celtic Warrior posted an emphatic warning.

"Things have escalated. These boys need a proper beating… let’s make it interesting." Sheamus wrote.

A WWE Intercontinental Championship three-way at WrestleMania 39?

Whilst things could go in several directions for the former world champions, the rumor mill suggests that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage. WrestleVotes broke the news and even stated that some among the creative team want the match to be 'towards the top.'

"I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD."

Whilst Sheamus and Gunther delivered arguably the Match of the Year in 2022 at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK, it's interesting to note that Drew McIntyre and Gunther have not had a match in WWE.

The seeds for the potential match may have already been planted at the Royal Rumble, where Gunther wound up eliminating both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre from the titular bout.

Meanwhile, The Ring General has gone strong with the Intercontinental Title, becoming the longest-reigning champion of the 21st century.

Should the bout happen at the Show of Shows, it's a no-brainer that the three reliable workhorses will tear the roof down at the SoFi Stadium.

Would you like to see The Ring General's historic reign come to an end at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

