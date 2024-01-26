Sheamus sends a heartfelt message after WWE releases SmackDown star

WWE Superstar Sheamus took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Kevin Patrick after the latter was released from his contract earlier today.

The 38-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three years. After initially working as a backstage interviewer, Patrick joined the commentary desk after the departure of long-time commentator Jimmy Smith. The Irish star was a part of SmackDown but was recently removed from the brand. Earlier today, it was announced that he had been released from his contract.

Sheamus, who has been out of action for the last few months, sent a farewell message to Kevin on X/Twitter. The Celtic Warrior also wished his fellow countrymen best wishes for the future:

"Such a privilege to have worked with Kevin Patrick, a true professional and a true Irish man. I hope to see more great things from this fella in the future.. may the road rise to meet ya!"

Sheamus is nearing the end of his WWE contract

Sheamus has been a part of the global juggernaut for over 15 years, during which he has won multiple championships and awards. However, the Celtic Warrior has taken a back seat in the last few years and has not been involved in many notable storylines.

It was reported a while back that the Great White is nearing the end of his contract, with his current deal coming to an end in the first quarter of 2024. There has been no update on the renewal, and it is possible that the star could end up leaving the company soon.

The Celtic Warrior has not been seen on WWE programming since his match against Edge on SmackDown in August. That was also the Rated R Superstar's final match in WWE as he headed to AEW shortly after that.

Sheamus recently hinted at making a return at Royal Rumble. The star was a part of the Brawling Brutes before his hiatus. However, the group is no longer together as Pete Dunne is now back with Tyler Bate after Ridge Holland abandoned him.

