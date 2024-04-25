Sheamus takes hilarious shot at former WWE Champion following RAW

Sheamus has hilariously poked fun at a former WWE Champion following his appearance on this past Monday's edition of RAW. The veteran picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match earlier this week.

The 46-year-old went on hiatus for several months following his loss to Edge last August on SmackDown. It was Edge's final match in WWE, and he now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. Sheamus took to social media today to reference the popular film Anchorman and mocked McIntyre. He also included an image of himself and CM Punk at McIntyre's "grave," as seen in his post below.

"60% of the time, he fails every time," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre has been irate since Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WrestleMania to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre has let his obsession with CM Punk get the best of him, and The Celtic Warrior interrupted his promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Sheamus noted that a one-armed CM Punk got the better of McIntyre and questioned his attitude as of late.

WWE Hall of Famer responds to fans criticizing Sheamus' appearance

Sheamus returned earlier this month, and some fans believed that he was a little heavier than usual. The former leader of The Brawling Brutes has defeated Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura on the past two episodes of the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long commented on fans giving the former champion a hard time for his appearance. Long noted that the injury could have prevented Sheamus from training as much as he wanted to before he returned.

"Well, we really don't know. We don't know that. You know what I mean? His injury may not have been so severe that he probably maybe couldn't work out, maybe he couldn't do anything, so we just don't know," said Long. [From 04:52- 05:03]

Sheamus has never captured the Intercontinental Championship in his career as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to challenge for the title in the months ahead.