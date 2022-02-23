"The time of my life" - 10-time champion on working with Vince McMahon during unpopular WWE storyline

Vince McMahon has booked some wacky storylines in WWE over the years. While some have aged pretty badly, some of them are remembered quite fondly by either fans or the superstars themselves.

One of them is the 'Mama Benjamin' storyline from 2006. Shelton Benjamin had the time of his life doing it, even if fans thought he shouldn't have been in such an angle.

The former Intercontinental Champion was in the middle of a losing streak at the time, which led to his storyline mother appearing on WWE television. She helped Benjamin regain momentum, and he won the title again.

The Boozerweight 🍺 @RyanTalksWrstln Guys, #SDLive is boring, so here is a picture of Shelton Benjamin's "Mama" to help remember of the better times in WWE Guys, #SDLive is boring, so here is a picture of Shelton Benjamin's "Mama" to help remember of the better times in WWE 😉 https://t.co/TlSHJs72nU

Thea R. Vidale played the role and knocked it out of the park, according to the current RAW star. He even enjoyed working on funny skits with Vince McMahon. Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out Of Character podcast, Shelton Benjamin said this:

“The Mama Benjamin stuff gets such a bad rap and what people don’t realize, I was having the time of my life. We were doing these funny skits every week, we were working with Vince McMahon all the time. I remember the one skit where she walked in on him with his pants down. It was hard to contain laughter just thinking back to those times because it was so much fun and so silly. I played a mama’s boy and my mom (Thea R. Vidale) did a tremendous job of playing my mom, she was a scene-stealer. For me, it was a lot of fun,” Benjamin added. (h/t Fightful)

The storyline lasted around eight weeks until Vidale had a few legitimate health issues. Benjamin had so much fun with it, especially since it was memorable.

The former Hurt Business member also spoke to Satin about Brock Lesnar's current character and whether he is like that in real life.

Vince McMahon broke up The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW So I quit watching Raw pretty soon after they broke up the Hurt Business. Big mistake cos they were awesome



They reform when I wasn't watching & then break up as soon as I'm back



Goddamnit!!!! So I quit watching Raw pretty soon after they broke up the Hurt Business. Big mistake cos they were awesomeThey reform when I wasn't watching & then break up as soon as I'm backGoddamnit!!!! https://t.co/FzzlMnbwiV

Shelton Benjamin also spoke about The Hurt Business, which he claimed was the crowning achievement of his WWE career. Despite enjoying a reign with the RAW Tag Team Championship, he and Cedric Alexander were kicked out of the group.

Vince McMahon was reportedly solely responsible for this, as he simply didn't want to push Alexander and Benjamin. This came as a disappointment to fans, who enjoyed the group's rise to the top.

Bobby Lashley remains in a strong position, though. He recently held the WWE Championship but will miss around four months of action due to shoulder surgery.

