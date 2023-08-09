Shinsuke Nakamura breaks his silence following WWE RAW betrayal 

Shinsuke Nakamura has taken to social media to make a bold statement following his betrayal of Seth Rollins on the recent episode of WWE RAW.

Monday night RAW was a busy night for Shinsuke Nakamura. First, he put his beef to bed with Big Bronson Reed by defeating the Australian after a hard-fought match. Later on in the night, he approached Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, agreeing to be their tag team partner to face The Judgment Day. Sami Zayn was originally slated for the spot but was attacked backstage by JD Mcdonagh.

Shinsuke and his teammates went on to win the match. However, the victory wasn't the end of the night for Nakamura, who shockingly hit Rollins with a Kinshasa.

The move hinted at a change of character for the former United States Champion, who has now broken his silence via his Instagram with a one-word message.

"#Kinshasa," he said.

WWE reportedly planning on making Shinsuke Nakamura 'Edgier' going forward

After attacking Seth Rollins on RAW, it looks like Shinsuke Nakamura will be working as a heel going forward, possibly challenging The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This is perhaps unsurprising, as According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin via PWMania, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to adopt an "edgier" attitude on Monday Nights.

This wouldn't be the first time the Japanese superstar has been a bad guy. He turned heel at Wrestlemania 34 after his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles. However, despite multiple attempts, he was unable to capture the title.

As a heel, the 43-year-old has previously had reigns with the Intercontinental and United States Championships. Perhaps this character change will lead Shinsuke to his first World Championship in the company.

