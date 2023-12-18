Shinsuke Nakamura breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently broke his silence on social media after a major announcement outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Nakamura is currently in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes. The duo locked horns on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the match ended in a Disqualification for The King of Strong Style after he sprayed the poison mist on The American Nightmare's face.

Shinsuke recently took to Instagram to break his silence after winning the 2023 Tokyo Sports Best Match of the Year award for his bout (NOAH The New Year 2023) against The Great Muta on January 1, 2023, in Japan.

The King of Strong Style uploaded a photo from his match and wrote about the achievement in the caption of his post.

"Tokyo sports MOTY 2023. Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta," Nakamura shared.

You can check out Shinsuke Nakamura's Instagram post below:

A former WWE writer believes Shinsuke Nakamura's feud with Cody Rhodes will mean nothing

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo wondered why the creative team booked a feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes because he believes that everyone knows the latter is going to come out on top.

“What happened to the days when you had feuds and did not know who was gonna come out on top? Why are we doing Cody and Nakamura? Why are we doing this, like seriously, bro?” Vince Russo said.

Russo further added that their storyline will mean nothing once it is finished.

“You know what, bro, when the story is finished and over, they’re gonna have just as many viewers as they had before the story started. It’s gonna mean nothing. Zero,” Vince Russo said.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced a rare stipulation for The American Nightmare's next match with The King of Strong Style. You can read more about it here.

