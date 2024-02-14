Shinsuke Nakamura breaks silence after major win on WWE RAW

WWE will surely try to re-sign Shinsuke Nakamura when his contract comes up this year. This past Monday was major for the Japanese Superstar as The Road to WrestleMania 40 continued.

Monday's RAW aired with more build for Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled for later this month. Nakamura worked the main event with Sami Zayn and got the win. The finish included interference by Drew McIntyre, who assisted Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style took to X/Twitter today and issued a five-word reminder for the carnage that was Monday's main event.

"MAIN EVENT and BEAUTIFUL FINISH," Nakamura wrote.

Nakamura also took to Instagram and posted a photo from his win over Zayn. There was no caption with the picture, but the message was clear.

The two-time NXT Champion defeated Zayn just one week after his Bull Rope Match loss to Cody Rhodes in the RAW main event. The latter also won a Street Fight on January 8 and have worked the same matches at live events.

WWE legend is not impressed by recent feud

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40 has included stops for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. While the feud has provided for good wrestling TV, at least one wrestling veteran says it was not a good idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo says the Rhodes vs. Nakamura program was unnecessary.

"What happened to the days when you had feuds and did not know who was gonna come out on top? Why are we doing Cody and Nakamura? Why are we doing this, like seriously, bro?," he said.

Russo continued:

"You know what, bro, when the story is finished and over, they’re gonna have just as many viewers as they had before the story started. It’s gonna mean nothing. Zero."

Next week's RAW will feature Rhodes vs. McIntyre in singles action. Nakamura will likely get involved in that match.

What is your bold prediction for Shinsuke Nakamura's 2024? How would you book Nakamura at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!

