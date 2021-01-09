Shinsuke Nakamura responds after his controversial loss in the Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura showcased an iron-man performance by making it to the final round of the No.1 Contender's Gauntlet Match. The bout was to determine WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next challenger for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

However, the Japanese Superstar was controversially pinned by WWE official Adam Pearce after Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso intervened.

Nakamura took to Twitter to respond following his brilliant performance on the blue brand which garnered a positive response from the WWE Universe.

The King of Strong Style posed a cryptic question which may allude to the fact that he is annoyed at Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for getting involved in the match. Nakamura had defeated Rey Mysterio, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan before he was controversially pinned by WWE official Adam Pearce.

Shinsuke Nakamura's brilliant performance on SmackDown was thwarted by Roman Reigns

Although the Gauntlet match was set to feature only five Superstars including Nakamura, Pearce was added to the bout by Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

This was done because Reigns wanted to teach Pearce a lesson as he was the one responsible for making the match between Kevin Owens and his cousin Jey Uso on last week's SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura displayed tremendous heart on this week's show as he overcame the odds to advance to the final stage of the match. His battle with King Corbin and former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan were truly remarkable and was the best bit of booking the former NXT Champion has received in years.

However, the WWE Universal Champion and Jey Uso's joint attack left the Japanese Superstar vulnerable and lost the match after Pearce was forcefully made to pin him.

As it stands now, Adam Pearce will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE Royal Rumble. Whether or not Shinsuke Nakamura will have say in the storyline remains to be seen at the moment.

However, judging by the reaction of the WWE Universe, we could see the former Royal Rumble winner enter into a feud with Reigns in the near future.