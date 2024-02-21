Shinsuke Nakamura sends message to former WWE champion ahead of their match on RAW

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently sent a message to a former champion ahead of their match on the February 26 edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Sami Zayn.

Nakamura and Sami Zayn are currently involved in a heated rivalry. The two former champions locked horns in the main event of the February 12 edition of the red brand. The veteran performers put on a highly entertaining match. The King of Strong Style emerged victorious after interference from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura are scheduled to face each other next week on RAW. Ahead of the match, the latter recently sent a warning message to the former Bloodline member through another one of his trademark vignettes. Nakamura claimed that he would defeat his opponent one more time.

Vince Russo is not impressed with Shinsuke Nakamura's recent feud

Shinsuke Nakamura was recently involved in a feud against Cody Rhodes. The former NXT Champion made the rivalry personal as he mentioned Dusty Rhodes in his recorded promos.

The two superstars locked horns on multiple occasions. Nakamura tried everything to gain the upper hand, including spitting mist at The American Nightmare's face. However, he could not win a single match against the former AEW star.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why the feud between Nakamura and Rhodes made no sense at all. The former WWE writer implied there was no point in having two performers compete when everyone knows who would emerge victorious:

"What happened to the days when you had feuds and did not know who was gonna come out on top? Why are we doing Cody and Nakamura? Why are we doing this, like seriously, bro? You know what, bro, when the story is finished and over, they’re gonna have just as many viewers as they had before the story started. It’s gonna mean nothing. Zero," he said.

Despite playing his role to perfection during his recent feuds against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Nakamura failed to win the matches. It will be interesting to see if The King of Strong Style can finally rack up a few wins.

Will Nakamura defeat Sami Zayn again? Sound off in the comments section below.

