Shinsuke Nakamura sends three-word message following WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura has delivered an interesting three-word message following last night's episode of WWE RAW.

The King of Strong Style battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of last night's edition of the red brand in Cleveland, Ohio. Nakamura had been cutting ominous backstage promos on a mystery superstar in recent weeks, and it was finally revealed to be Cody Rhodes.

Nakamura spit red mist in The American Nightmare's eyes two weeks ago on RAW, and the two squared off in last night's main event. Cody Rhodes appeared to have the match in control when Shinsuke Nakamura spit mist in his face once again. The bout ended in a disqualification, but Nakamura wasn't finished. After The Creed Brothers came to the ring to check on Rhodes, Nakamura returned and leveled Rhodes with a Kinshasa on the entrance ramp.

Following his heinous attack on Cody Rhodes last night on WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura took to Instagram to share a cryptic three-word message. The veteran shared his vignette from last night's show and added the caption "Color own life," as can be seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer claims Cody Rhodes made a mistake ahead of his match with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes made a critical mistake ahead of his match last night against Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes should have been much more serious ahead of his match last night. Russo noted that Rhodes had already had the poison mist spit in his eyes, but came to the ring like it was a regular match.

“Two weeks ago, two weeks ago, bro, Cody Rhodes got the poison mist in the eyes. Okay, so this is the first time he is going to see Nakamura since the dreaded poison mist, and what is he doing, bro? He’s hugging people, he’s signing autographs on his way to the ring, he’s giving two little kids his belt, that’s exactly what I’m talking about,” he said. (6:56 - 7:29)

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura appears to be just getting started. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes plans to get his revenge in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

