Shinsuke Nakamura has two-word reasoning for his attack on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura recently explained why he attacked Seth Rollins last week on WWE RAW after helping the champion and Cody Rhodes defeat The Judgment Day.

Nakamura was backstage when JD McDonagh attacked Sami Zayn, who was supposed to team up with Rollins and Rhodes. Zayn was ruled out with an elbow injury, but The King of Strong Style stepped up to replace him in the six-man tag team match.

The trio was triumphant in the main event of RAW as they defeated Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. They celebrated with Zayn after the match before Nakamura blindsided Rollins with the Kinshasa to end the night.

The official Twitter account of WWE was wondering why Nakamura betrayed the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The 43-year-old superstar replied with a two-word explanation, stating that it was simply "human nature."

"Human Nature," Nakamura wrote.

It was a shocking ending to last week's RAW, with Rhodes and Zayn also baffled by Nakamura's actions.

Shinsuke Nakamura to explain his actions this Monday on WWE RAW

As announced on WWE.com, Shinsuke Nakamura will get a segment in this upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Nakamura is scheduled to talk about blindsiding Seth Rollins last week and explain what led him to attack the World Heavyweight Champion.

With all the things that have happened to Nakamura over the past year, there was some frustration building up that might have reached boiling point. He's been in WWE for seven years but has arguably not received a proper push since joining the main roster.

After winning the Intercontinental and United States Titles, The King of Strong Style could now be looking at winning the biggest prize and going after The Visionary. Only time will tell if he is successful in his pursuit.

