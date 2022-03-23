Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray win Dusty Cup, tease huge change to Stand & Deliver

The 2022 Women's Dusty Classic has its winners, and they might have thrown a wrench into Stand & Deliver. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament.

With the win, Shirai and Ray have earned a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. However, things got interesting after the match.

Ray and Shirai said that they wanted to tear Toxic Attraction down. The easiest way to do that would be to take the NXT Women's title from Mandy Rose. The duo then claimed that they would use their tournament win to challenge for the NXT Women's title at Stand & Deliver.

This week's episode of NXT 2.0 ended with the women's title's number one contender, Cora Jade, making the save as Toxic Attraction attacked Ray and Shirai. Will Jade accept the possible alteration to her big title match next weekend?

Is a big change in store for Stand & Deliver?

Winning Dusty Classic usually means a shot at the tag team titles. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne haven't competed in a few weeks. It's possible that one or both could be healing from injuries. A change to the title match could be a way to cover for that.

If they are healthy, then the tease could be a way for Shirai or Ray to dethrone Rose. Toxic Attraction is one of the best parts of the brand's reboot, and their leader losing her title could end the group.

Shirai could also be in line for a main-roster call-up. If the match is changed to a Fatal Four-way, it could be a way to protect more than one star. Perhaps adding Shirai and Ray will give Cora Jade an excuse for a future singles match for the title if the latter loses at Stand & Deliver.

Since the reboot last fall, Toxic Attraction has run over every female NXT star. With only one show left before the upcoming live event, will the Fatal Four-Way be made official? Sound off in the comments below.

