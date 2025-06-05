Shotzi confirms post-WWE name

Shotzi recently announced she will leave WWE when her contract expires soon. In a new interview, the 33-year-old confirmed she can continue using her current name outside of WWE.
Several departing wrestlers change their character names after leaving the company due to trademark issues. In Shotzi's case, she already used her WWE name for several years on the independent scene before joining the company.
On the latest episode of Daria & Toni Unwrapped, Shotzi addressed what she wants to be called moving forward:
"Shotzi. I was Shotzi before WWE, so I'm continuing to be Shotzi, yeah." [15:52 – 16:00]
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has not wrestled since the February 19 episode of Speed. She lost against Zoey Stark in a match lasting two minutes and 36 seconds.
How Shotzi found out about her WWE exit
In early 2025, Shotzi was told by management she would return to the SmackDown brand after a short stint in NXT. However, the idea never materialized.
On May 1, Shotzi cut a heartfelt promo on social media in an attempt to get the attention of the company's higher-ups. Shortly after the post, she found out her contract would not be renewed.
"At 'Mania, I went up to TR [Talent Relations] and I just gave Talent Relations the iggy that, 'Hey, my contract's up soon. Can you tell them to get the ball rolling on that?'" Shotzi said. "And I didn't hear anything, and that's when I cut that promo because I was like, 'Okay, this is gonna get their attention,' whichever way it goes. I mean, I didn't get a negotiation. They didn't ask me what I wanted. It was very just cut and dry. The first thing I heard from them was that they're not gonna re-sign me." [29:04 – 29:44]
In the same interview, Shotzi revealed Alexa Bliss apologized after taking her spot in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.
Please credit Daria & Toni Unwrapped and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
