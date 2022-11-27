Shotzi gets emotional and breaks character ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Survivor Series is less than a few hours away and fans are excited about the event since it will be the first with the addition of WarGames. During the show, Shotzi got emotional and broke character as she spoke about her fathers.

Earlier this year, Shotzi was not adored by then fans as she had previously turned her back on the WWE Universe. Earlier this month, Shotzi got a major push from the new regime along with several of her old characteristics returning to her days on the Black and Gold brand.

Today, Shotzi appeared on a special edition of WWE's The Bump before Survivor Series: WarGames. During the show, the 30-year-old superstar got emotional and broke down in tears as she spoke about her fathers and the opportunity she is receiving at the premium live event:

"I just have both my dads in mind for this whole match. This is dedicated to them. This is everything they ever dreamt of."

WWE @WWE



gets emotional as she announces that her Shotzi! Shotzi! Shotzi! @ShotziWWE gets emotional as she announces that her #SmackDown Women's Title Match TONIGHT at #SurvivorSeries is dedicated to her late father. #WWETheBump Shotzi! Shotzi! Shotzi! 👏👏👏@ShotziWWE gets emotional as she announces that her #SmackDown Women's Title Match TONIGHT at #SurvivorSeries is dedicated to her late father. #WWETheBump https://t.co/AIokZGbYR9

She dedicated the upcoming match to her dads and vowed to defeat the champion to win her first title on the main roster.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Shotzi will face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Two weeks ago, Shotzi won a match and became the new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the odds were stacked against the young superstar.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet reunited with her best friend Shayna Baszler to form a new alliance. The two have been taking shots and attacking Shotzi on the blue brand during their build-up.

Last night, the duo took out Raquel Rodriguez before their tag team match on SmackDown. Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez's arm and took her out before Survivor Series.

It will be interesting to see if Shotzi can defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet with the Submission Magician in her corner at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will lose for the fourth time this year? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes