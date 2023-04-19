"Should dethrone Roman Reigns"- Fans reflect on 30-year-old WWE star's recent impressive run

While Roman Reigns has been on the run of a lifetime over the last few years, his fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa has been just as impressive since making his WWE main roster debut. Fans on Twitter recently shared their thoughts on the 30-year-old's performance.
Sikoa arrived on the main roster at Clash at the Castle last year, where he assisted Reigns in his victory against Drew McIntyre. The Enforcer then revealed that he was sent by the elders to help The Tribal Chief.
Solo has been booked as an unstoppable force ever since. The former NXT North American Champion has only lost once on the main roster and has regularly been in the main events of TV programming.
Internet wrestling fans recently discussed the Bloodline member's main roster run. Many expressed that they have been impressed by Sikoa's performances and believe he is a future champion. A few fans even floated the idea of a match against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Solo Sikoa is Roman Reigns' most trusted guy in WWE
Solo Sikoa is a man of few words, as he mostly lets his actions do the talking. The 30-year-old has played a key role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title reign as he has assisted The Tribal Chief in his multiple title defenses, including the toughest one against Cody Rhodes.
The Enforcer has basically been Roman's right-hand man ever since his main roster debut. While Jimmy and Jey have been with Reigns for longer, The Head of the Table has displayed more trust in Sikoa recently.
This week on RAW, Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns has engineered a deal between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. The Wiseman then added that Sikoa would take care of the RAW faction's "Bad Bunny problem." Solo even defeated Rey Mysterio on the red brand to show that he stands by his leader's words. However, Jey and Jimmy were not aware of Reigns' plans.
