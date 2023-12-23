"Should headline the Hall of Fame" - Fans push for Triple H to honor late WWE Superstar

WWE fans are pushing for Triple H to honor a late superstar at next year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

It was reported earlier today that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of selecting the inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame. The responsibility now lies in the hands of The Game and fans are hoping that a bunch of stars are inducted in 2024.

Some wrestling fans have suggested that Chyna receive the honor next year. She was inducted as a member of Degeneration-X but many fans would like to see her honored on her own.

Other fans suggested names such as Owen Hart, Demolition, Victoria, and many more stars of the past. However, the name that seemingly popped up the most was Bray Wyatt. The former champion tragically passed away earlier this year at just 36 years old and there are a lot of fans hoping to see The Eater of Worlds headline next year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Triple H on Jade Cargill's future in WWE

Triple H recently commented on WWE's plans for Jade Cargill after the star signed with the company earlier this year.

Jade Cargill debuted with the promotion during the Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane in October but still has not competed in a match for the promotion. Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling before making the jump to WWE.

Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series, Triple H discussed the promotion's plans for Jade Cargill. Triple H noted that she will make her in-ring debut when she is ready for anything that is thrown at her.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keilber, The Great Muta, and Tim White were honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see who receives the honor ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next April.

Which stars would you like to see be named Hall of Famers in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.