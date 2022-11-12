Create

"Should be punished or suspended" - Roman Reigns' allies get called out for "inappropriate" attack in a statement by Logan Paul's friend after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

By Kartik Arry
Modified Nov 12, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 featured quite a few shenanigans during Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. At one stage, The Usos attacked Paul's friends, George Janko and Mike Majlak, who were merely spectators until that point. Janko commented on the situation in a post-match interview.

Last Saturday, Reigns and his 27-year-old opponent had a lot of allies on standby for their main event clash. Logan's brother, Jake Paul, was among those names. His Impaulsive podcast co-hosts, however, were not as physically intimidating as the undefeated boxer.

While speaking — in character — to Radio Rahim of SecondsOut, a visibly shaken George Janko described his experience at Crown Jewel:

"I don't know why that happened. I was recording. I don't think they [The Usos] liked it. They hurt me really badly. You're very blurry to me right now." [00:17 - 00:31]
youtube-cover

The popular YouTuber maintained kayfabe and added that The Usos should suffer consequences for their actions:

"I don't want to do that again — that hurt. I don't think I deserved it. I think that was inappropriate. I'm not a professional fighter. I think those two guys should be punished or suspended," said Janko. "I'm very lightheaded. I think I need to go to the doctor." [00:44 - 01:03]

Check out the Impaulsive crew's reaction to Logan Paul's latest WWE match here.

The Usos appeared on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel without Roman Reigns by their side

Xavier Woods was spitting fire on the mic on #WWERaw. 🔥#WWE #NewDay #TheUsos https://t.co/apZ6LuM3v0

Jimmy and Jey Uso (w/Solo Sikoa) kicked off this week's RAW in a segment also featuring Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Matt Riddle.

Ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown, The New Day and The Usos had an intriguing war of words. All six men fought in a tag team contest soon after, with Roman Reigns' allies emerging victorious.

Thus far, the twin brothers have not received any punishment on WWE television for attacking Logan Paul's friends at Crown Jewel.

Do you want to see a match between Roman Reigns and Jake Paul? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit SecondsOut and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...