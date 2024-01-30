"Should've been #30" - Wrestling fans wanted former WWE Champion to participate in the Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated WWE events of the year. It is the perfect stage for a superstar to make a surprise debut or return following a hiatus. This year's Rumble had a few surprise entrants. However, fans wanted a former World Champion to be part of the Premium Live Event.

The superstar in question is Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja made a surprise appearance at RAW: DAY 1 and was confronted by The Rock, who nailed Mahal with The People's Elbow before teasing a potential feud with Roman Reigns.

The following week, Jinder got involved in an altercation with Seth Rollins to set up a match for the World Heavyweight Championship for the January 15 edition of WWE's Monday night show. The Visionary successfully defended his title despite picking up an injury during the fight.

On the RAW before the Rumble, all the members of Indus Sher appeared in a backstage segment, with their leader talking to Adam Pearce. Surprisingly, none of the three faction members made appearances at the Premium Live Event.

Jinder Mahal recently took to Instagram to share two video clips of himself working out in the gym. The former WWE Champion could be seen sweating it out ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Several fans from the WWE Universe commented on Jinder's Instagram post, expressing their disappointment after he was left out of the Rumble. Many fans also questioned Pat McAfee being part of the match ahead of The Modern Day Maharaja.

Vince Russo shares his take on Jinder Mahal's current WWE run

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the Jinder's inconsistent booking. The former WWE writer implied that the leader of Indus Sher should leave the Stamford-based company if the creative team does not use him properly:

"I don't know what that did for Jinder, bro. I swear to god, man. When you look at guys like Matt Cardona and you look at guys like EC3, now you look at, throw Dolph Ziggler in there, throw Mone in there, Mercedes Mone. Throw them all in there. I swear to god, bro, if I'm Jinder, and he goes back to doing nothing the dude's got to ask for his release," said Russo.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja following his loss to Seth Rollins and omission from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

