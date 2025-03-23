  • home icon
  • Should WWE turn another massive superstar heel after John Cena? Veteran gives his take

Should WWE turn another massive superstar heel after John Cena? Veteran gives his take

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 23, 2025 15:07 GMT
John Cena (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena's recent heel turn has taken the WWE Universe by surprise. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed whether the company should shock the fans again with another massive heel turn.

The Leader of the Cenation won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and turned heel that same night to attack his WrestleMania opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Last Monday, Cena cut his first heel promo, telling the fans that he was breaking up with them, claiming they were abusive. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare confronted the 16-time world champion and called him a "whiny b*tch."

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked if Triple H and his creative team could turn Rhodes heel, following Cena's betrayal in a storyline that would see The Franchise Player revert to being a babyface. Konnan disagreed with the suggestion, stating that it would be too quick to do a double turn:

"So, my opinion would be, 'Bro, it's too quick to do a double turn.' Cody's mega, mega, mega over still and Cena, you saw Monday the reception he got, it was ridiculous. Why would you even touch that?" the WCW legend said. [1:22 - 1:37]
John Cena must beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE writer

On his The Brand podcast, former head writer Vince Russo discussed the storyline between the recently-turned-heel John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed the 16-time world champion must dethrone The American Nightmare at The Showcase of The Immortals:

"In my opinion, there's no way in the world John Cena cannot go over. That is my opinion. But who knows, who knows what they're going to do," he said.
It would be interesting to see if The Cenation Leader would succeed in capturing his 17th world title in Las Vegas next month.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
