"Show some respect when I grace your TV" - Sonya Deville sends message to the WWE Universe

WWE star Sonya Deville is demanding some respect from the WWE Universe and recently voiced her displeasure on social media.

Deville has been one of WWE's most consistent performers. She previously had a role as a WWE official alongside Adam Pearce and played the heel matchmaker up until the middle of 2022. She had a good showing at this year's Royal Rumble, where she eliminated three competitors before eventually getting tossed by a returning Asuka.

Despite her success, Deville still feels like she has not garnered the attention she rightfully deserves. The former Fire and Desire member recently took to Twitter and called out the WWE Universe for not showing her respect, and even told them to "shut their mouths."

"Mouths shut, show some respect when I grace your tv," tweeted Deville.

Sonya Deville was forced to team with Chelsea Green on a recent episode of SmacDown

Sonya Deville may be looking for respect from the WWE Universe, but she, unfortunately, cannot find any chemistry with a tag team partner. The MMA-trained star was forced by Adam Pearce to team up with Chelsea Green on the latest edition of SmackDown from Connecticut.

The duo took on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a losing effort. Green would call out Deville afterward on Twitter and accuse her of not being a team player.

Deville would eventually respond to Green and warned her that if they cross paths again, she will not hesitate to kick some a**.

Sonya Deville came up on the WWE main roster with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Together, they formed the team Fire and Desire, but things would turn south in 2020, and instead, the two became bitter rivals.

Outside of WWE, they continue to remain very close friends. One thing is for certain, Deville plans on beating down anyone that gets in her path.

