Sign naming WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes broadcast on AEW Dynamite

An All Elite Wrestling fan has been spotted wishing a speedy recovery to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes during a recent AEW Dyamite taping.

Rhodes is one of the founders and a former Executive Vice President of AEW, however, left the company in 2022. Following this, Cody returned to WWE, re-debuting at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes would go on to have a trilogy of matches with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. His latest contest against Rollins was a Hell In A Cell match.

Ahead of the event, Cody Rhodes suffered a complete pectoral tear. Despite this, The American Nightmare still wrestled the match with a large, grizzly-looking bruise across his chest. Following this, Rhodes was written off TV for surgery. On AEW Dynamite this past week, a fan in the crowd was seen holding a sign featuring well-wishes for Cody.

"I hope Cody's ok." The fan's sign said.

Cody's Nightmare Factory training facility's Twitter account quoted the tweet with heart emojis, acknowledging the love and support of the fan.

The Nightmare Factory is a wrestling training gym, co-owned by Cody and AEW Superstar QT Marshall. There's no doubt it warmed The American Nightmare's heart to see words of support from fans of the rival promotion.

What is the injury status of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes was written off TV the night after Hell In A Cell after a sledgehammer attack from Seth Rollins on RAW.

Rhodes then underwent surgery for his torn pectoral muscle, which will reportedly keep him off TV for 9 months. He was, however, recently spotted in The Nightmare Factory after a successful surgery.

It is interesting to see support for a WWE Star on AEW programming. Rhodes has stated his WWE Championship intentions since returning and some fans are clammoring for him to take down the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With what we've seen from Cody thus far, he is working hard to return sooner.

