"Simply amazing!” - WWE Universe goes crazy after Roman Reigns retains his Undisputed Universal Title in brutal finish

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

After weeks of taking shots at each other, Owens finally got his chance to face The Tribal Chief. The two superstars put on an epic show filled with plenty of emotion. The storytelling throughout the match was on a whole other level. Both men took the fight to each other, and KO was especially brilliant in the match.

At one point, the referee was knocked down, and Reigns asked Zayn to get a steel chair. The Honorary Uce found a chair but hesitated to hand it over to Reigns. This split-second delay nearly cost the Tribal Chief the match.

However, the tension only increased from there as Reigns viciously attacked Owens with multiple spears and slammed his head into the steel steps twice. The beatdown even seemed to upset Zayn. Finally, Reigns defeated Owens to retain his title.

Following the match, The Bloodline viciously assaulted Kevin Owens. This resulted in Sami Zayn turning on the group by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair.

They then attacked Zayn, which caused Jey to walk out on the stable. It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes from here.

