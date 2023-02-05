"Sit down, you're irrelevant" - WWE Universe goes berserk after Carmella lashes out at rising star on social media

Carmella came under fire from the WWE Universe after she lashed out at a rising NXT star on social media.

Carmelo Hayes joined WWE in 2021 and quickly became one of the most popular stars in NXT. He is a two-time NXT North American Champion as well as a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The 28-year-old has incorporated a number of catchphrases into his character, which has undoubtedly played a part in him getting over with fans. One of the catchphrases is 'Melo is Money' which is quite similar to Carmella's 'Mella is Money'.

The Massachusetts-born star was in action at NXT Vengeance Day when he took on Apollo Crews in a best two out of three falls match. After his victory, Carmella tweeted, asking Melo to stop using her catchphrase. When Hayes asked her which one she was talking about, the Princess of Staten Island doubled down on her initial statement.

While it is entirely possible that this is a pre-planned work, fans were not happy with the former SmackDown Women's Champion calling out the rising star.

Ben Bass @MancakePancake @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Carmella, in like 3 or 4 years you're not even gonna be wrestling, so idk why you're throwing shade on a future main eventer. @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Carmella, in like 3 or 4 years you're not even gonna be wrestling, so idk why you're throwing shade on a future main eventer. 😂

Roger Cooper @RogerCooper1961 @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE And if Carmella stopped stealing the catchphrases of indie wrestlers, she wouldn't have a word to say! @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE And if Carmella stopped stealing the catchphrases of indie wrestlers, she wouldn't have a word to say!

GanjaKingLB420 @L2thaMFnB75 @CarmellaWWE 🏿 🏿 Real wrestling fans don't care about a face mask wearing homewrecking D-League Diva @Carmelo_WWE Maybe if you weren't "injured" all the time & could ACTUALLY wrestle (in my eyes.... you're "garbagé"), maybe you would have a better argument. Do what you do @Carmelo_WWE 🏿 Real wrestling fans don't care about a face mask wearing homewrecking D-League Diva @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Maybe if you weren't "injured" all the time & could ACTUALLY wrestle (in my eyes.... you're "garbagé"), maybe you would have a better argument. Do what you do @Carmelo_WWE ✌🏿💚✊🏿 Real wrestling fans don't care about a face mask wearing homewrecking D-League Diva

Stephen Dugas @StephenDugas4 @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Who knew you even were still wrestling? Mello and Mella are two different words btw. Did you trademark "Is money"...NO, so he can say whatever he likes. @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Who knew you even were still wrestling? Mello and Mella are two different words btw. Did you trademark "Is money"...NO, so he can say whatever he likes.

Rixo @HeelRixo Tf @CarmellaWWE Shut up Carmella ain’t nobody said it was yoursTf @CarmellaWWE Shut up Carmella ain’t nobody said it was yours 😂 Tf

Major Dynamic @major_dynamic @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Lol why you still using Total divas as your Twitter header that's so 2019 @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE Lol why you still using Total divas as your Twitter header that's so 2019 😬

Kay @boobtuck @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE delete you can let him end you like this @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE delete you can let him end you like this

Cody Fontenot @Cgfburnz88 @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE It's a catchphrase. You don't have a patent on it. And besides, didn't you used to do the moon walk? Isn't that the same concept? Mella isn't brains apparently @CarmellaWWE @Carmelo_WWE It's a catchphrase. You don't have a patent on it. And besides, didn't you used to do the moon walk? Isn't that the same concept? Mella isn't brains apparently

Carmella was "sick" of how WWE fans treated her following her return on RAW

Carmella was out of action for a considerable amount of time. She suffered an injury at a live event. During her recovery, she suffered an unfortunate miscarriage and underwent treatment for an ectopic pregnancy.

Mella returned on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW following which the 35-year-old star expressed her dissatisfaction with how she was treated following her return.

"First of all, why are you tagging Asuka but not me? Second of all, try 'welcome back!' I’ve been gone SEVEN MONTHS!!! Why are you treating me like some jabronie?? I’m so sick of being treating less than. I am an GD STAR!!! Everyone better start treating me as such!" tweeted the WWE star.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be in action on the upcoming episode of the red brand. She will square off against Piper Niven, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal-Four Way match to determine who joins Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will get a WrestleMania title shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Who do you think will win the Fatal-Four Way match on Monday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 27596 votes