Six-time WWE Champion making an in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2024 for the first time in over 12 years is a possibility, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble matches at the namesake premium live events are often full of twists and turns as every year, some surprising name makes a return in the marquee battle royal match to shock the wrestling world. Vince Russo believes this year, we could see the comeback of Hulk Hogan to the squared circle.

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest wrestling stars ever. The six-time WWF Champion last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion in 2006, after which he competed in a few matches on TNA. He has been away from in-ring action since 2012 but has made sporadic appearances on TV programming.

The 70-year-old recently teased an in-ring return at Royal Rumble. While the chances of that happening are slim, Vince Russo believes that since WWE is celebrating 40 years of Hulk Hogan, they could end up doing the unthinkable.

"They might bro [On being asked if WWE would put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble match]. 40 years of Hogan, they might do it." [49:42 onwards]

Hulk Hogan featured in a recorded segment this week on RAW. The Hall of Famer hyped up the upcoming Royal Rumble while showering praise on some top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes while namedropping female superstars like Rhea Ripley. The segment ended with the Hulkster stating that he may just have one left in him.

