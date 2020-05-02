SmackDown mystery hacker tricks WWE fans with amusing tweet

The SmackDown Mystery Hacker

The saga of the SmackDown mystery hacker has been intriguing the WWE Universe for a while now. Fans might be aware that the hacker has made a Twitter handle, where he posts cryptic videos in order to advance the angle.

Now, the hacker, who goes by the moniker of "The Message" on Twitter, has posted another video. This time though, the mysterious entity decided to have some fun at the expense of the WWE Universe and posted a GIF in what seems to be an attempt to troll the fans.

SmackDown mystery hacker trolls the fans

The GIF features a black screen, complete with a loading animation. As soon as it fully loads, a message flashes on the screen for a fraction of a second. It reads: "You have successfully wasted 10 seconds of your life". Check out the tweet below, as well as the screengrab of the message.

The message at the end of the loading screen

The mystery hacker has been making his presence felt on the blue show for the past several weeks. On the Road to WrestleMania 36, the hacker revealed that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler had colluded to make sure that Mandy Rose and Otis wouldn't get together.

It was reported a while ago that the mystery hacker could turn out to be two Superstars who haven't been seen for a while - Mustafa Ali and Shorty G. We're slowly inching towards the identity of the hacker being revealed.

The storyline has been wowing the fans ever since it came into being and it would be nothing short of interesting to see how it plays out in the end.