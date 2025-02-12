SmackDown star confirms she has been released by WWE; Jade Cargill, Mandy Rose, Natalya & others react

The WWE releases this past week were a hard time for a lot of people. However, it is encouraging to know that every superstar who got let go has a lot of support from their peers.

Jade Cargill and Natalya were among those who sent loving messages to former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez. She confirmed on Monday that the company had released her, with a post on her X/Twitter and Instagram handles. La Madrina received a lot of love on the latter, with multiple wrestlers reacting to her post.

Lopez sent a clear message that referenced her 90-day non-compete clause, showing optimism for the future:

"Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳," she wrote.

Jade Cargill, Natalya, and Zelina Vega were the most notable names to comment on Elektra Lopez's post on Instagram. Jinder Mahal and Arianna Grace sent encouraging messages, while Blair Davenport also reacted. She was also released over the weekend.

Many more current and former WWE stars liked the post on Instagram. Among them were Raquel Rodriguez, Mandy Rose, Wade Barrett, Maxxine Dupri, and Lyra Valkyria.

It remains to be seen what's next for the former Legado Del Fantasma member.

List of WWE Superstars who were released in the past week

As we mentioned, several WWE stars were let go in the past few days, with Elektra Lopez being one of them. Here is a rundown of all of them:

Elektra Lopez Blair Davenport Cedric Alexander Giovanni Vinci Paul Ellering Akam Rezar Duke Hudson Isla Dawn Luke Gallows Karl Anderson

It was also reported that Sonya Deville would be leaving soon, with the company opting not to extend her contract. Several teams and factions have been affected as a result of these releases.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes all of them the best of luck in whatever is next.

