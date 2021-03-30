SmackDown Superstar attacks Drew McIntyre after taking up Bobby Lashley's offer

King Corbin made a shocking appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW and took out Drew McIntyre. The SmackDown Superstar took up Bobby Lashley's offer from last week and helped him destroy the Scottish Warrior tonight.

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley proposed a deal to the RAW roster, asking any one of them to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37. If they were successful, the WWE Champion was ready to give them a shot at his crown.

Unfortunately for The All Mighty, it seemed as though no one on the red brand was ready to take up the challenge.

Drew McIntyre thought he would be closing out this week's RAW in a match against Ricochet. He made short work of The One and Only before demanding that someone step up and take him out. He was then confronted by Mustafa Ali, who he easily defeated.

At this point, McIntyre called Bobby Lashley and the two men started a brawl. However, Corbin came out of nowhere and took out McIntyre.

The attack by King Corbin was more than enough for The All Mighty to capitalize and destroy his WrestleMania 37 opponent. The WWE Champion then entered the ring and laid out McIntyre with The Hurt Lock.

It is still unclear if King Corbin is here to stay or if this was just a one-off appearance from the SmackDown Superstar.

What is next for Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and King Corbin?

As things stand, Bobby Lashley will still meet Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, where he will defend his WWE Championship.

King Corbin stepped up to take The All Mighty's offer and could face Drew McIntyre on next week's go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

The introduction of Corbin adds an interesting dynamic to the whole situation, considering all three men used to be good friends.

Bobby Lashley clearly thinks things have changed and is ready to align with Corbin.

This new alliance could mean that King Corbin is a new member of The Hurt Business. There is no official word on this at the moment.

What do you think of this potential new alliance? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section down below.