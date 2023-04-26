SmackDown Superstar reacts to her name being botched as part of previous WWE Draft

SmackDown star B-Fab of Hit Row recently reacted to her name being botched by Sonya Deville in the 2021 WWE Draft.

The 2023 WWE Draft will officially start on the April 28th episode of SmackDown. All current superstars from Raw and SmackDown – and possibly from NXT – are expected to be a part of it. Tag teams are not immune to this year's draft, so some current teams could be broken up as well.

Hit Row might be one of those teams that the draft could put on separate brands. Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab returned to WWE back in August 2022 after getting released in 2021 as part of COVID-19 layoffs within the company.

In anticipation of the upcoming draft, one fan on Twitter shared a video of a botch from Sonya Deville two years ago. Deville mispronounced both Top Dolla and B-Fab's names, calling them "Top Dollar" and "Fab B."

B-Fab reacted to the video and told fans not to worry about it happening in this year's draft.

"Don't Even WORRRY about it."

The 2023 WWE Draft will start this Friday and will continue on the May 1st edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE considering having brand-exclusive PLEs for Raw and SmackDown

Triple H unveiled the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw, which meant that superstars will be brand-exclusive after the WWE Draft. Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for whichever brand he ends up on.

The brand without a champion will then crown a new World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at Night of Champions. With both shows having brand-exclusive superstars, there has been some talk about having brand-exclusive premium live events.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there have been discussions backstage regarding exclusive events for the red and blue brands. WWE used to run separate pay-per-views for its brands in the early to mid-2000s.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events. One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events. https://t.co/G5INuVnHVY

Brand-exclusive shows last happened in 2018 when Elimination Chamber featured Raw Superstars while SmackDown hosted Fastlane.

Are you excited for the upcoming WWE Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes