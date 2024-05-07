SmackDown Superstar reveals what WWE higher-ups told her to change ahead of possible title run

In WWE, anyone can become a champion in the blink of an eye. All it takes is the right opportunity and anybody can leave a show with gold around their waist, as unlikely a competitor as they may be.

That's what SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green is hoping for tonight. The former WWE Women's Tag Champion has the opportunity to win her first singles belt in the promotion tonight when she challenges for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship.

Ahead of this title bout, she spoke to Busted Open's Bully Ray and Matt Camp and revealed some advice she'd received about how she portrays herself on TV.

Bully asked, "If creative were to come to you and say, 'we wanna give you a serious push to the world championship and we need you to be more serious,' could you handle that?"

Chelsea Green? The woman who has lost around 72% of her main roster matches per ProFightDB? That's more likely than you'd think. Green spoke about her work outside of WWE during the interview, noting that she was a very serious competitor in Lucha Underground. It turns out, though, that this is a discussion she's already had.

"I've already been told that. Haha, I've already been told that I need to make sure that I'm not a joke in the ring and make sure I reel it in. I get it. I'm still gonna be me."

Green has picked up some surprising wins despite her goofy character in the past year. It wouldn't be too surprising to see that continue tonight.

Chelsea Green mocks WWE GMs ahead of her big title bout

Chelsea Green seems to be getting along well with Ava Raine, NXT General Manager and daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Her issues with RAW and SmackDown GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis haven't gone unnoticed by the WWE Universe, and Green made her feelings on the two crystal clear today.

When asked which of the two she's gotten along best with, Green called them both losers who don't understand what she can bring to the table. Unlike Ava, who Green claims is the smartest of the bunch, Pearce and Aldis refuse to come to terms with the fact that she's a top star.

Green will get to prove that tonight when she challenges for the NXT Women's Championship. If she wins, she'll certainly give Aldis an earful on SmackDown.

