"Smashed ‘em, stacked ‘em, pinned ‘em" – Fans react to the time Roman Reigns pinned two superstars with the "greatest pinfall in history"

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 950 days. Fans recently took to Twitter to react to one of his greatest title defenses.

Reigns won the Universal Championship on August 30, 2020, at the Payback Premium Live Event. As a heel, he’s built some great rivalries and had memorable matches over the past three years.

At WrestleMania 37, The Tribal Chief defended his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in one of the biggest main events of all time. The match lasted over 22 minutes and had several big moments and near-falls.

In the end, Edge performed a con-chair-to on Bryan before falling to the same move at the hands of Roman Reigns. The Head of The Table then stacked Edge on top of Bryan and pinned both men to retain his Universal Championship.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Happy two years to THE closing shot to Reigns v Edge v Bryan at #WrestleMania 37. Happy two years to THE closing shot to Reigns v Edge v Bryan at #WrestleMania 37. https://t.co/ypH5BoW9Nc

Fans took to Twitter to react to a throwback post of the iconic moment. Many acknowledged The Tribal Chief and called it the greatest pinfall of all time.

Ladybug @L4Ladybug @WrestleOps He really stacked them like pancakes @WrestleOps He really stacked them like pancakes

Kwanz @MisterKwanz @WrestleOps Probably the best moment through out his entire reign…what a statement it was @WrestleOps Probably the best moment through out his entire reign…what a statement it was

Others pointed out that Edge should have technically won the match as he was covering Bryan, who had his shoulders on the mat.

Colby @davidsSon85 @WrestleOps A match Edge technically should’ve won lol @WrestleOps A match Edge technically should’ve won lol

Lennox🌕 @SerojaneLennox @WrestleOps Technically speaking, Edge won that game because he was the one pinning D. Bryan, or am i wrong?🤔 @WrestleOps Technically speaking, Edge won that game because he was the one pinning D. Bryan, or am i wrong?🤔

John @Johnbot3001 @WrestleOps Technically edge had a cover first and the ref counted 3 so edge should've won 🤣🤣 @WrestleOps Technically edge had a cover first and the ref counted 3 so edge should've won 🤣🤣

Some fans were simply disappointed with the outcome of the match.

Die Alleskönner @dozie_ee @WrestleOps I really disliked his gimmick after that cos I'm a huge Bryan fan. @WrestleOps I really disliked his gimmick after that cos I'm a huge Bryan fan.

1997🐐 @MartaviousPaul @WrestleOps It’s literally been the same finish in his last 3 mania matches distraction finish or someone interfere every time @WrestleOps It’s literally been the same finish in his last 3 mania matches distraction finish or someone interfere every time

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title Match to unify the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38. He has been on a golden run in the company ever since.

Reports suggest Logan Paul is currently earning the same amount as Roman Reigns in WWE

Logan Paul recently signed a new WWE contract to send the wrestling world into a frenzy. He has proven to be an incredible talent in the ring and has already put on some blockbuster matches.

While the exact worth of his contract is unknown, reports suggest that his renewed agreement is worth at least $5 million per year, if not more. That puts him among the highest-paid stars in the company.

Roman Reigns’ current contract is also worth $5 million. However, that is just his base salary, and his total income is probably higher when other incomes are taken into account.

The Tribal Chief defeated Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is performing at another level and could negotiate a much bigger contract with the company when his current one comes to an end.

