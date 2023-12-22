"So proud of Solo" - Bloodline member sends a message to the next 'Tribal Chief' Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns has confirmed that Solo Sikoa is next in line to become The Tribal Chief. Taking to social media, Paul Heyman sent a message to The Enforcer.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. His interference helped Reigns to retain the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has been a vital part of The Bloodline.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman claimed that he was proud of Solo, sharing a photo of The Enforcer embracing The Tribal Chief.

Check out the screenshot of The Wiseman's story below:

"I am so proud of Solo!" wrote Heyman.

Bill Apter made a bold claim regarding Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns has pretty much destroyed and defeated every single superstar who has stepped up to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That list also includes Reigns' family member, Jey Uso.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested the idea of Solo Sikoa turning babyface and challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Apter also mentioned that Sikoa could reunite with Jey Uso, who could work as The Enforcer's mouthpiece if he turned face. He said:

"Who is next? Could it be Solo if they do it slowly? ... and he decides that he wants to be with Jey Uso instead. Instant babyface... with Jey Uso as his mouthpiece."

During his time in NXT, Sikoa was one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE and a force to be reckoned with. After joining The Bloodline, he also captured the NXT North American Championship before being forced to relinquish the title.

The 30-year-old superstar recently secured the biggest victory of his career, defeating John Cena at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The loss also marked the end of Cena's latest WWE run as he returned to Hollywood.

Would you like to see Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comment section below.