"So she will be out for 6 to 12 months?" - WWE fans concerned about former champion after recent serious injury

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan will probably be sidelined for a few months due to a recent injury, and wrestling fans have shared their concerns about it.

On the May 12, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan suffered an injury during a WWE Women's Tag Team Title defense against Damage CTRL's Bayley & Dakota Kai. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had previously won the titles from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus but were stripped of them when Morgan's injury came to light.

It was recently revealed by the former SmackDown Women's Champion that she has suffered a torn shoulder. There is no timeframe on when she will return to the ring, with reports stating that her return could be a lengthy process.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Liv Morgan confirms the injury she suffered was a torn shoulder.



Speedy recovery like always. Liv Morgan confirms the injury she suffered was a torn shoulder.Speedy recovery like always. https://t.co/iGv6TAp42M

This has brought about a collective reaction of dismay and grief among wrestling fans, as many took to Twitter to send a message.

One fan questioned whether Liv Morgan would be away from the company for six to 12 months.

Mihai Florin @17florin_ @WrestleOps So she will be out for 6 to 12 months? @WrestleOps So she will be out for 6 to 12 months?

Some wrestling fans sent love and wished The Miracle Kid a speedy recovery.

Since the 28-year-old is suffering from a torn shoulder, a fan offered her a shoulder.

Another fan shared that Morgan would return stronger than ever after she recovers.

Liv Morgan claimed to defeat Mansoor with one shoulder outside of the WWE

The 28-year-old star recently competed for the UpUpDownDown Championship on the latest edition of UpUpDownDown. Upon admitting she had arrived for the show with a damaged shoulder, the RAW Superstar declared that she would defeat the Maximum Male Models member.

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion," Morgan said.

Check out the video below:

After Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to relinquish their tag titles, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were crowned the new champions.

It will be exciting to see Liv Morgan return to WWE following her recovery and engage in some heated rivalries. It remains to be seen when she will compete next.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes