"SOLO'S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER," "This is unfair" - Wrestling fans divided after Sami Zayn wins WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

Sami Zayn created history on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown by winning the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. However, the result is getting a mixed response from the fans on the internet.

Ad

After pinning Solo Sikoa twice on the blue brand, The Underdog from the Underground challenged MFT's leader for the WWE United States Championship. The Samoan dominated proceedings for the majority of the bout, but Zayn somehow managed to stay alive. In the end, the challenger hit Sikoa with two Helluva Kicks to secure the unlikely win and the title.

The loss meant that Solo Sikoa's 62-day-long title reign came to a surprising end. He had won the championship by defeating Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions. Many fans were not satisfied with the 32-year-old's run as the champion, while others expressed their happiness over Zayn's win on X/Twitter.

Ad

Trending

You can check out some of the fan reaction posts below:

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

A fan refers to Solo Sikoa's run as US Champion as "reign of terror."

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 @WadexFlash SOLOS REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER

Ad

Another fan called it an experiment.

Selling VC STUBS CUT MUT/badge grinder/REP grinder @mtpluggrinder THE SOLO SIKOA EXPERIMENT IS OVER

Ad

A user noted that he would take Zayn over Sikoa any day but hoped for the newly crowned champion to steer away from his underdog gimmick.

Wizard Wrestling @WizardWrestlin I'll take Sami over Solo any day I just hope they move on from the underdog stuff now

Ad

Another fan opined that Sami Zayn deserved to win the title.

josselin @snookculkin THANK GOD SAMI DESERVES THIS

Ad

While some fans were clearly celebrating Sami Zayn's WWE United States Championship win, several others were not too amused with the booking decision. They let their unhappiness be known on X/Twitter.

A disappointed Solo Sikoa fan wrote that the loss was unfair, as he expected the MFT leader to become the longest-reigning United States Champion.

TribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastar Solo was having one of the greatest US title reigns of all time he was supposed to become the longest reigning champion this is unfair

Ad

Another fan posted a sarcastic remark mocking Zayn and his underdog persona.

SkyzNYC @SkyzNyc Can't wait for him to cut the same promos. Sobs every time about how this means so much to him, pans the camera to his wife every show, and some bogus "I'm an underdog" speech.

Ad

A user shared an intriguing take, stating that Sami did not need the title and the promotion should have given it to someone like Carmelo Hayes instead.

Tae @taeoct6jr Sami did not need this melo should’ve got this title

Ad

Another fan who was upset with Sami's win wrote that Zayn ruined wrestling.

Codys #1 hater @Codyhater_ Sami Zayn just ruined wrestling 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ad

Former WWE champions played a crucial role in Sami Zayn's win

Solo Sikoa headed into the match as the favorite to retain the title. In addition to the champion's advantage, he also had his MFT stablemates at ringside.

However, before Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa could make their presence felt, multiple-time Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and the former US Champion Jacob Fatu made their way to the squared circle to neutralize the threat, ensuring a fair contest for Sami Zayn.

It will be interesting to see how Solo Sikoa and his men respond to the massive setback right before WWE Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!