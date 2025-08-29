"SOLO'S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER," "This is unfair" - Wrestling fans divided after Sami Zayn wins WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

Sami Zayn created history on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown by winning the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. However, the result is getting a mixed response from the fans on the internet.
After pinning Solo Sikoa twice on the blue brand, The Underdog from the Underground challenged MFT's leader for the WWE United States Championship. The Samoan dominated proceedings for the majority of the bout, but Zayn somehow managed to stay alive. In the end, the challenger hit Sikoa with two Helluva Kicks to secure the unlikely win and the title.
The loss meant that Solo Sikoa's 62-day-long title reign came to a surprising end. He had won the championship by defeating Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions. Many fans were not satisfied with the 32-year-old's run as the champion, while others expressed their happiness over Zayn's win on X/Twitter.
You can check out some of the fan reaction posts below:
A fan refers to Solo Sikoa's run as US Champion as "reign of terror."
Another fan called it an experiment.
A user noted that he would take Zayn over Sikoa any day but hoped for the newly crowned champion to steer away from his underdog gimmick.
Another fan opined that Sami Zayn deserved to win the title.
While some fans were clearly celebrating Sami Zayn's WWE United States Championship win, several others were not too amused with the booking decision. They let their unhappiness be known on X/Twitter.
A disappointed Solo Sikoa fan wrote that the loss was unfair, as he expected the MFT leader to become the longest-reigning United States Champion.
Another fan posted a sarcastic remark mocking Zayn and his underdog persona.
A user shared an intriguing take, stating that Sami did not need the title and the promotion should have given it to someone like Carmelo Hayes instead.
Another fan who was upset with Sami's win wrote that Zayn ruined wrestling.
Former WWE champions played a crucial role in Sami Zayn's win
Solo Sikoa headed into the match as the favorite to retain the title. In addition to the champion's advantage, he also had his MFT stablemates at ringside.
However, before Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa could make their presence felt, multiple-time Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and the former US Champion Jacob Fatu made their way to the squared circle to neutralize the threat, ensuring a fair contest for Sami Zayn.
It will be interesting to see how Solo Sikoa and his men respond to the massive setback right before WWE Clash in Paris.
