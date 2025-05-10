Solo Sikoa acknowledges Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa spent months on WWE SmackDown with Paul Heyman as his Wiseman when Roman Reigns went on hiatus. Today, Sikoa acknowledged his former Wiseman and agreed with what Heyman said about him in a recent interview.

Last year, Solo Sikoa kept Paul Heyman as his Wiseman against the veteran's wishes when Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes. The Street Champion ignored Heyman's advice in most cases and eventually took him out in Madison Square Garden by putting him through the announcer's desk on Friday Night SmackDown in June 2024.

However, Paul Heyman, in a recent interview, spoke highly of Solo Sikoa's growth as a performer after WrestleMania 40. The WWE Hall of Famer also addressed his growth inside the ring and on the microphone. Today, the former Tribal Chief acknowledged his former Wiseman's wisdom and wise words by reacting to them on Instagram.

"☝️," Sikoa wrote on Instagram.

Solo Sikoa acknowledges Paul Heyman's praise! [Image credit: Solo Sikoa's Instagram]

What did WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman say about Solo Sikoa?

Last year, Solo Sikoa recruited new members against Paul Heyman's wishes into The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. Sikoa filled a major gap on television and kept the story alive when Roman Reigns went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

While Paul Heyman was at the receiving end of a beatdown by the faction, The Wiseman had nothing but good to say about Solo Sikoa. In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Sikoa's work as The Tribal Chief and pointed out his growth when he took center stage.

"I would dare say if you look back a few years from now at the year he had, and carrying that side of SmackDown, he wasn't only the most improved performer of the past year, he is perhaps, in a one-year span, the most improved performer over a one-year span, ever. He went from being a stoic mute to someone who can carry his end of the microphone," Heyman said.

It'll be interesting to see if Paul Heyman's new alliance crosses paths with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the near future.

