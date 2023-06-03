Solo Sikoa breaks silence after betraying his brother on WWE SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa had an eventful night on SmackDown, as he betrayed his elder brother, Jimmy Uso. After briefly siding with him and Jey, The Enforcer affirmed his loyalty to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion on SmackDown, with Triple H presenting a new title belt to him. However, the party was short-lived as The Usos interrupted Reigns, six days removed from Jimmy's superkick on The Big Uce at Night of Champions.

Solo Sikoa initially joined the eight-time Tag Team Champions' side before hitting Jimmy Uso with the Samoan Spike. He left alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, leaving his brothers in the ring heartbroken.

Shortly after SmackDown, Sikoa tweeted a short message that was to the point. Here is what he wrote:

"Loyalty till the end," tweeted Solo.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa's "loyalty" lies with Roman Reigns "till the end" or if this is a part of a long-term plan. The plan might ultimately lead to The Enforcer turning babyface and joining The Usos. WWE has several exciting options with this storyline following SmackDown.

Roman Reigns made a prediction about Jey Uso after Solo Sikoa betrayed Jimmy on WWE SmackDown

As SmackDown was about to go off the air, Paul Heyman asked The Tribal Chief about Jey's status in The Bloodline. Reigns responded by saying The Right Hand Man will "fall in line" like he always does:

"Jey's gonna do what he always does. He'll fall in line. He'll come home," said Roman Reigns.

pau @316REIGNS “what about jey?”



“jey’s gonna do what he always does. he’ll fall in line. he’ll come home.” “what about jey?” “jey’s gonna do what he always does. he’ll fall in line. he’ll come home.” https://t.co/asQIy1AC7r

However, this time, Jey may not fall in line. He will likely remain by his brother's side as they feud with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The four could engage in a tag team match at Money in the Bank before Roman defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against one of The Usos at SummerSlam.

Jimmy seems like he should get a world title shot against Reigns, but many feel that Jey Uso is the ultimate "endgame" to the entire internal Bloodline saga. Either way, WWE fans are in for a treat in the coming months. Could this eventually lead to The Tribal Chief's downfall?

It will be interesting to see what WWE does going forward. Do you think Solo Sikoa will switch sides again during this storyline? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes