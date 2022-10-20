WWE Superstar and the youngest member of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa recently commented on the plan during his main-roster debut at Clash at the Castle.

After plying his trade for almost a year in NXT, Sikoa appeared during the main event at Cardiff, helping the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against hometown hero Drew McIntyre.

Since then, Solo has been an integral part of The Bloodline. He even won the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes in what was probably his last match on the brand for a while.

When asked on WWE's The Bump about helping Roman win his match and debuting in front of 70,000 fans, he said:

"Mission accomplished. Not a lot of people knew what the outcome was gonna be. Nobody knew I was there, just like we like it. Just like when the fans think they got it all figured out, here comes 'Plan B'... The mission was to make sure that Roman Reigns walks away still champion." [24:23 to 24:47]

Ever since his shock debut, Solo Sikoa has been on a tear on SmackDown. He has not been pinned or submitted on the main roster yet.

How Solo Sikoa's main-roster debut came to be

The Usos' sibling had previously discussed how his main roster call-up and subsequently joining The Bloodline came to be.

On a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Sikoa recalled:

"It was out of the blue. It was just one of those things where, you know, I got the call, and this is what we want to do, this is how we want to bring you in. But I would never [have] expected [it to happen] this way, in front of 60,000 people man, it was crazy. I'm still mind blown." [H/T SeScoops]

Last week, Solo Sikoa took part in a fatal four-way match for #1 contendership for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite impressing fans with his efforts, he did not pick up the win.

