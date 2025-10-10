Solo Sikoa confronts major WWE star about recent absence

Solo Sikoa sent a warning to an absent WWE star during tonight's SmackDown. The promotion is set for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 tomorrow in Perth, Australia.The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and were confronted by the MFT faction tonight on the blue brand. Uncle Howdy was not with The Wyatt Sicks for the third week in a row, and an update about his absence was not provided during the show. Solo Sikoa seemingly told Nikki Cross that he was coming after the mysterious figure, and you can check out the conversation in the video below.The Wyatt Sicks debuted on RAW last year but transferred to SmackDown following their rivalry with The Final Testament. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits on the July 11 edition of SmackDown to become the WWE Tag Team Champions.Vince Russo criticizes Solo Sikoa's promos on WWE SmackDownWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Solo Sikoa's promos on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo commented on the promotion running vignettes for Sikoa's MFT faction. The legend predicted that the faction would return with a new attitude, but the company's booking would make them irrelevant shortly after.&quot;Here's what they're gonna do with that. This is buying them time now. This is gonna buy them five or six weeks. Every week, he's gonna highlight a different guy in the group. He did it last week, and he did it this week. Fine. But you and I know damn well what's gonna happen. We're gonna go through every guy in the group. Now we're gonna bring them back, and they're gonna lose on week one. We've seen it a million times. If you're doing this and these guys come back with a new attitude and they're gonna dominate, that's fine. But they ain't gonna do that. So they're wasting five weeks of our time, highlighting each person because as soon as they come back, they're gonna get beat,&quot; Russo said.Matt_Wwe @lebronjamesewLINKSolo sikoa and the MFT’S have really grown on me, today made them scary and look like a dominant faction cant wait for the feud with wyatt sicks #SmackDownTama Tonga returned during this week's episode of SmackDown and joined in on MFT's attack on Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Solo Sikoa's faction and The Wyatt Sicks in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.