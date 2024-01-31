Solo Sikoa deactivates his Twitter account

In a surprising move, WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa deactivated his Twitter account earlier today. This has left the wrestling world surprised and amused at the same time.

Sikoa had been using the same profile from before his WWE signing in 2021, with all of his old tweets available for users to see. As a result, some of them resurfaced, with several fans retweeting posts about Netflix and his dislike for Mathematics from 2013.

Solo Sikoa blocked a mass of Twitter users who trolled him for those tweets before taking the extreme measure of deactivating his account. This comes a month after The Enforcer locked his profile due to another video from years ago going viral.

This was likely done to shed anything that may compromise his current serious persona. It remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa will bring back his Twitter account, as it can be useful to promote his and The Bloodline's stories on WWE television.

Solo Sikoa could influence the main event of WrestleMania 40

The road to WrestleMania 40 is heating up, with several twists and turns likely to transpire. One of them happened when Seth Rollins tried to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge for his World Heavyweight Championship at the event instead of Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The ideal scenario would see The American Nightmare insist on facing The Tribal Chief, who defeated him at WrestleMania 39 thanks to Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer will look to play spoiler once again, whether Reigns faces Rhodes or The Rock. But will his interference be as successful as last year?

If Cody Rhodes is the challenger, he will likely overcome Sikoa before dethroning Roman Reigns. However, if The Great One takes on his cousin, expect Solo to play a significant part in The Big Uce retaining his title.

Who will Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against at WrestleMania 40 - Cody Rhodes or The Rock? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

